New Barbie Doll Honors Cherokee Leader Wilma Mankiller

Summary: A new Barbie doll released toy company Mattel commemorates Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. While many Cherokee citizens are excited about the release, some express mixed feelings about the doll’s design.

Mattel recently unveiled a Barbie doll in honor of Wilma Mankiller, the late Cherokee leader and advocate for Native and women’s rights. The doll is part of Mattel’s “Inspiring Women” series, which aims to celebrate historical figures who have made significant contributions to society.

The Wilma Mankiller Barbie has been met with enthusiasm, as it sold out online shortly after its release and has created a backlog of orders due to high demand. The Cherokee Nation even hosted an event to commemorate the doll.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. expressed his support for the doll, stating, “When Native girls see it, they can achieve it, and Wilma Mankiller has shown countless young women to be fearless and speak up for Indigenous and human rights.”

However, as with any tribute, there are mixed reactions. Some members of the Cherokee Nation feel that the doll missed an opportunity to accurately represent their culture. For example, Julie Reed, an associate professor of Native American and American history at Penn State University, pointed out that the doll’s woven basket does not adhere to traditional Cherokee patterns.

Basket weaving is a well-known Cherokee handicraft, and Reed believes that incorporating an authentic design would have added a meaningful and educational aspect to the doll. While the turquoise dress worn the doll represents the four directions, the omission of a traditional basket pattern is seen some as a missed opportunity.

Despite these mixed feelings, the Wilma Mankiller Barbie serves as a reminder of Mankiller’s trailblazing accomplishments and her enduring impact on the Cherokee Nation and Indigenous communities as a whole. The doll encourages young girls, particularly those of Native descent, to aspire to leadership, cultural preservation, and equality.

Mattel’s “Inspiring Women” series continues to honor remarkable figures from history, and the introduction of the Wilma Mankiller Barbie adds to the collection of empowering dolls that inspire future generations to make a difference in the world.