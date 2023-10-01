Netflix Faces Defamation Lawsuit Over “When They See Us” Series

Netflix is currently facing a defamation lawsuit in relation to their series “When They See Us.” This is not the first time Netflix has dealt with such legal accusations, but what makes this case unique is the prosecution’s ability to move forward with a jury trial.

Typically, Netflix has been able to dismiss defamation lawsuits invoking free speech protections and emphasizing their role as a distributor, which comes with a high burden of proof for defamation cases in the United States. However, during the discovery process, the prosecution was able to uncover private statements from Netflix employees and the creative team behind “When They See Us.”

These private statements, along with selected scenes from the series, were presented as evidence to the court. One crucial scene, labeled as “Scene 5” in the court’s decision, depicts a conversation between Linda Fairstein (played Felicity Huffman) and ADA Nancy Ryan (Famke Jensen). The plaintiff’s team argues that this scene falsely attributes actions to Fairstein through Ryan’s fictional dialogue.

It is important to note that the series creator, Ava DuVernay, had previously stated that Fairstein’s character was a representation of legal injustice. However, in a text message to Jensen, DuVernay admitted that the dialogue in that scene reflected her own thoughts towards Fairstein. This discrepancy between claiming the character as a representation and admitting personal sentiments could be significant for the case.

In the scene, Ryan’s character accuses Fairstein of coercing the five victims into confessing to crimes they did not commit. Based on the court’s ruling, there is enough evidence for a reasonable trier of fact to conclude that the defendants acted with reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of Fairstein’s portrayal in Scene 5. Consequently, the motion for summary judgment was denied, and the case will proceed with a jury trial.

Defamation cases can be challenging due to the high burden of proof, but in this instance, the prosecution was able to overcome the usual defenses put forth Netflix. It remains to be seen how the trial will unfold and what implications it may have for future legal actions against streaming platforms.

Definitions:

Defamation: The action of damaging the reputation of a person through false statements.

Discovery Process: The pre-trial phase during which parties involved exchange relevant information and evidence.

Source: Linda Fairstein’s Case Against Netflix May Get to a Jury Eriq Gardner.