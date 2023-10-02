A Nearly Normal Family: A Swedish Crime Thriller Coming to Netflix

A thrilling new limited series is coming to Netflix in November 2023. “A Nearly Normal Family,” based on the novel of the same name Swedish author Mattias Edvardsson, is set to captivate audiences with its gripping plot and talented cast.

The series tells the story of the Sandell family, consisting of Adam, a priest, Ulrika, a lawyer, and their 19-year-old daughter Stella. They live what seems to be a perfect life in a suburban town near Lund. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when Stella is accused of murder and taken into custody.

Devastated and confused, her parents are determined to help their daughter at any cost. But as they delve deeper into the case, they begin to question their own knowledge of Stella and the secrets she may be hiding. The series explores themes of family, identity, and the lengths we would go to protect the ones we love.

The cast includes Alexandra Tyrefors in her television debut as Stella Sandell, along with Lo Kauppi as Ulrika Sandell and Björn Bengtsson as Adam Sandell. Other notable cast members include Christian Fandango Sundgren, Melisa Ferhatovic, and Håkan Bengtsson.

“A Nearly Normal Family” is a Swedish Netflix Original series, produced Jarowskij, and directed Per Hanefjord. The series is written Anna Platt and Hans Jörnlind, known for their work on other successful crime thrillers.

Filming for the series took place in Sweden, although the exact locations have not been confirmed. Production began in March 2023 and concluded in September 2023.

The series consists of six episodes, and the release date is set for Friday, November 24th, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Fans of crime thrillers and captivating storytelling won’t want to miss “A Nearly Normal Family” as it premieres on the streaming service.

