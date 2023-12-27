The Symbolism Behind “Leave The World Behind”: Unearthing Hidden Black History Facts

In the recently released Netflix film “Leave The World Behind,” produced Barack and Michelle Obama, audiences are treated to an apocalyptic thriller that delves into societal issues such as overdependence on technology, artificial intelligence, environmental destruction, and race. While the movie has garnered widespread attention, there are several lesser-known Black history facts that underpin its significance.

1. Unveiling Point Comfort’s Historical Significance:

The fictional hamlet of Point Comfort, New York, where Amanda Sanders plans a weekend getaway for her family, closely relates to the actual Point Comfort in Virginia. The latter is historically recognized as the place where the Transatlantic slave trade began in 1619, with the arrival of African captives. This connection serves as a poignant reminder of the dark legacy of slavery.

2. The Legacy of Fort Mose:

As the Sanders family ventures towards Point Comfort, a fork in the road leads to Fort Mose Road, referencing the historically significant Fort Mose in Florida. Constructed in 1738, Fort Mose was a free Black settlement near St. Augustine and played a crucial role in the reverse Underground Railroad. Escaped slaves sought sanctuary there, finding freedom under Spanish rule.

3. Unraveling the Mystery of the “White Lion”:

In “Leave The World Behind,” an oil tanker named White Lion crashes onto the beachhead. This fleeting detail pays homage to yet another significant moment in Black history. In 1619, the White Lion slave ship arrived at Point Comfort, Virginia, marking the starting point of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The inclusion of this reference reinforces the film’s exploration of racial themes.

4. Barthelemy Toguo’s Artistic Legacy:

The Sanders family is captivated the artwork adorning the home of GH Scott, a wealthy Black financial advisor. At the entrance stands Barthelemy Toguo’s painting “Talking to the Moon,” featuring a repeated set of eyes that gaze upon all who enter. Toguo, a Cameroonian artist, uses his work to address global issues such as famine, war, and abuse of power.

5. A Connection to Aldous Huxley:

In a scene where GH Scott seeks a satellite phone, he visits his neighbors, the Huxleys, a possible nod to the writer Aldous Huxley. Huxley’s dystopian novel, “A Brave New World,” published in 1932, serves as a cautionary tale about the encroachment of advanced technology and the loss of humaneness. This connection highlights the message of the film, where technology spirals out of control.

While these are just a few examples, “Leave The World Behind” undoubtedly embeds hidden gems and clues that provoke further reflection. By exploring the depths of Black history, the film deepens its impact and offers viewers an opportunity to engage with important societal issues. So, let’s stay awake and embrace the profound layers that lie beneath the surface.