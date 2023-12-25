Texas Set to Receive Much-Needed Rain and Snow

The Lone Star State is finally getting some relief from the dry spell as rain and snow are expected in the coming days. An upper-level low pressure system is slowly moving into Texas, bringing with it multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The precipitation will start in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas on Wednesday, gradually spreading eastward into other regions of the state Friday. While severe thunderstorms are not predicted, there is a chance of winter weather towards the end of the week.

The dynamic cooling process caused the upper-level low pressure system may result in a change-over to snow in parts of the Texas Panhandle and West Texas. Although there won’t be an Arctic airmass in place, the colder air aloft can lead to moderate to heavy snowfall. However, the track of the low pressure system will determine the extent of the snowfall. If it shifts south, there may not be enough cold air for significant snow accumulation. But if the track is closer to the Panhandle and West Texas, there is a possibility of a winter storm with significant snowfall.

Aside from the potential snowfall, the rainfall across the western half to the western two-thirds of Texas is much-needed. This multi-day stretch of rain will bring beneficial totals to areas that have been experiencing dry conditions. Rain totals of one to three inches are possible across various regions of the state, with higher amounts expected in some areas. However, there is a concern for possible flooding, especially Thursday and Friday. The eastern third of Texas may see higher rain chances over the weekend, further increasing rain totals.

Temperature-wise, cooler weather is on the horizon for Texas. High temperatures will begin to fall back into the 30s and 40s across the northwestern and western half of the state Thursday. Meanwhile, warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s can be expected in the southeastern and southern regions of Texas.

Stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and any potential changes using the Texas Storm Chasers mobile app or visiting their website. Keep an eye out for further updates as the weather patterns can be unpredictable, especially when it comes to winter weather in Texas. In the meantime, let’s welcome the much-needed rain and snow and hope for a safe and refreshing change in the weather.