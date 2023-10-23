Legendary Indian Spinner Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away at 77

Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest spinners, Bishan Singh Bedi, has passed away at the age of 77. The news was met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans, fellow cricketers, and cricketing organizations on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Indian pacer Irfan Pathan paid tribute to Bedi, calling him one of the best and expressing his deep condolences to the family. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also mourned the loss, acknowledging Bedi’s contributions to Indian cricket and sending their thoughts and prayers to his family.

BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah spoke of Bedi as an icon of Indian cricket, describing him as a master of crafty bowling and a person of impeccable character. Anil Kumble, another legendary Indian leggie, expressed his deep sadness, highlighting Bedi’s support and genuine thoughts on the game.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his heartfelt condolences, emphasizing Bedi’s contribution to the cricketing world and his ability to weave magic on the pitch. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, also extended his condolences, acknowledging Bedi’s legacy as a legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Fans also took to social media to express their sadness at the loss of Bedi, praising him as a true icon of the game and a moral beacon for all. They remembered his contributions to Indian cricket and offered their prayers for the departed soul.

During his career, Bedi established himself as a stalwart of spin bowling, taking 266 wickets in 67 Test matches for India. His skills and expertise in slow left-arm orthodox bowling left an indelible mark on Indian and world cricket.

