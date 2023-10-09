Documenting a Life Online: The Journey of a Mommy Blogger

Summary: This article explores the unique experiences of Andrea Tomkins, a pioneer in the world of mommy blogging, and her daughters who are among the first generation to have their entire lives documented in the era of social media. It discusses the joys and challenges of having their lives shared publicly, and the lessons learned in navigating consent, safety, and potential future embarrassment.

Andrea Tomkins, now 51 years old, started her blog “A Peek Inside the Fishbowl” in 1999 when she was about to become a first-time mother. Over the past 24 years, she has documented the journey of motherhood and raising a family. Her youngest daughter, Sarah, now 22 years old, has grown up being a central part of this online presence. For Sarah, it’s like having their family album available for the world to see.

While some may think of Andrea as a “mommy blogger” who only posts about her children, her daughters, especially Sarah, enjoy reading the blog and reminiscing about their childhood. For them, it’s a fun way to look back at what life was like growing up. However, Andrea’s older daughter, Emma, is less comfortable with her life being online and declined to be interviewed for this article.

Being among the first generation to have their lives documented on social media has its challenges. Andrea has had to learn how to navigate her children’s consent, safety, and potential future embarrassment. While the Internet’s memory is now more complete and unerasable, back when Andrea started her blog, it was not as prominent.

Andrea’s blog served as her creative outlet, water cooler, and journal all in one. It was a way for her to update friends and family about their lives and share her experiences as a mother. Over the years, she has written about parenting, cooking, family trips, and the challenges of motherhood. Little did she know that she was becoming one of Canada’s first “mommy bloggers.”

As the world of social media continues to evolve, Andrea and her daughters provide insight into the unique experiences of having their lives documented online. It raises questions about privacy, consent, and the long-term effects of sharing personal information in the digital age.

Definitions:

– Mommy blogger: A term used to describe mothers who write blogs sharing their experiences of motherhood and parenting.

– Sharenting: A portmanteau of “parenting” and “sharing,” referring to the act of parents sharing information and images of their children on social media.

