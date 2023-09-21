Noble Things: A Riveting Character-Driven Drama Finds New Life on Streaming Platforms

Noble Things, directed Dan McMellen, showcases an extraordinary performance fan-favorite Ryan Hurst, known for his role in Sons of Anarchy. The film also features an ensemble cast including Dominique Swain, Wes Brown, Lee Ann Womack, Tracy Byrd, and the late Michael Parks. This character-driven drama delves into themes of family, repentance, and second chances.

Director Dan McMellen expressed his enthusiasm for expanding the film’s reach through streaming services, while also highlighting the meticulous remastering process that has delivered a visually stunning experience in both HD and 4K. The advancements in technology have allowed for the enhancement of the film, making it even more captivating and thrilling.

Noble Things originally earned critical acclaim for Ryan Hurst’s standout performance and the emotional depth of the film. It had a successful theatrical run and aired on various cable networks. However, with the re-release on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, the film now has the opportunity to reach an even larger audience.

The timing of the re-release is noteworthy, as it coincides with ongoing labor strikes the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, as well as content supply concerns due to the COVID pandemic. Independent films from the past are receiving renewed attention and finding their way onto major streaming platforms. Noble Things, with its compelling country music soundtrack and dramatic performances, is poised to capture the hearts of millions of viewers.

The accompanying country music soundtrack, produced Clay Walker, is already available on digital streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. It features performances Clay Walker, Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, Tracey Lawrence, Pam Tillis, Zona Jones, and the late Dobie Gray.

Noble Things is an exemplary piece of the “All American Cowboy” genre in film and television, and its release on popular streaming platforms is sure to make an impact. The film’s themes of redemption and second chances, along with its talented cast and powerful storytelling, will undoubtedly resonate with audiences worldwide.

