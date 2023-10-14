Meta Introduces AI Stickers Feature for WhatsApp Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled a range of AI products and enhancements for WhatsApp. These new AI capabilities are designed to enhance communication for WhatsApp users, with one of the key innovations being the AI Stickers feature.

AI stickers are personalized stickers generated through artificial intelligence (AI) powered Meta’s service. These stickers are created based on the text input provided users. Once generated, the AI stickers seamlessly appear in the user’s sticker collection and can be shared with contacts within the app.

It is important to note that currently, WhatsApp’s AI stickers only support the English language. Users need to provide descriptions in English in order to create these stickers. Additionally, the availability of this feature may vary region, as it is currently accessible in select countries.

To create AI stickers, users can follow a few simple steps. They need to launch WhatsApp on their mobile device, initiate a chat, and tap the Smiley icon followed the sticker icon. After selecting “create,” they can input the description for the stickers they want to create. The app will then generate four stickers, allowing users to choose their preferred one or modify the description as needed. Once satisfied, they can simply tap “send” to share the sticker.

In addition to the AI Stickers feature, WhatsApp is rolling out a refreshed interface on Android. This redesigned interface will exclude WhatsApp’s green-color bar in the main chat area, possibly resembling Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines. The update will also include revamped icons and theme colors for both dark and light modes.

The new features and enhancements will initially be available to a limited number of beta users. As WhatsApp continues to innovate and improve its user experience, these updates are expected to enhance the overall appeal and functionality of the platform for millions of users worldwide.

