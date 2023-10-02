Are Bollywood Weddings Becoming Boring?

In a recent Instagram video, user Zee Aly shared her opinion on the state of Bollywood weddings, claiming that they have become monotonous and lacking excitement. Her video quickly gained over a million likes, indicating that many people agreed with her sentiment.

Aly pointed out that many recent celebrity weddings have had a similar color palette, with white or off-white being the dominant hue. She also noted that the wedding pictures shared these celebrities often follow a predictable template, featuring shots from the mandap, intimate moments between the bride and groom, laughter, and picturesque sunsets in the background.

One interesting observation made viewers of the video is that these weddings seem to be taking inspiration from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s own wedding. Some even suggested that celebrities are directly copying aspects of Sharma and Kohli’s nuptials. However, others pointed out that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were among the last to wear red for their weddings, arguing that a more colorful palette could bring back some excitement to Bollywood nuptials.

While there is support for Aly’s critique, some social media users argue that personal choice should be respected when it comes to wedding themes, colors, and outfits. They emphasize that it is the couple’s special day and they have the right to express themselves however they choose.

In the end, the debate continues as to whether Bollywood weddings are becoming too predictable and dull. While some argue for more variety and creativity, others maintain that personal expression should be the guiding principle for these couples on their big day.

