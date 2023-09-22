A Million Miles Away: The Inspiring Story of a Mexican-American Astronaut

A real-life story of a Mexican-American farmworker-turned-NASA flight engineer is the inspiration behind Amazon Studio’s latest hit, A Million Miles Away. The film, now available to stream online on Amazon Prime, follows the incredible journey of José Hernández, who became the first Mexican-American astronaut.

Directed Alejandra Márquez Abella, the film stars Michael Pena as Hernández. It recounts Hernández’s early life as a migrant farm worker in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Hernández faced numerous challenges growing up, such as not learning to speak English until he was 12 and dealing with bullying in school. Despite his circumstances, Hernández always had big dreams and credits his love for space travel to the show Star Trek.

After earning an engineering degree, Hernández faced rejection from NASA multiple times before finally achieving his dream of wearing the iconic orange space suit. A Million Miles Away tells the inspiring tale of Hernández and his family’s journey, from rural Mexico to the fields of San Joaquin Valley, and eventually to more than 200 miles above Earth in the International Space Station.

The film serves as a tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family and anyone who dares to dream. With a runtime of two hours and two minutes, A Million Miles Away is rated PG and was released in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Watch A Million Miles Away for free on Amazon Prime to be inspired the remarkable story of José Hernández, a true testament to the power of dreams and determination.

