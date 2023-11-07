New Research Shows the Need for Comprehensive Social Media Regulation

New research conducted expert engineer Arturo Béjar has shed light on the urgent need for comprehensive social media regulation. Béjar, a former contractor at Meta (formerly known as Facebook), recently testified before a Senate subcommittee, highlighting the harmful effects of Instagram on teen mental health. His testimony revealed that Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, were aware of the harms but failed to take meaningful action to address them.

According to surveys conducted Béjar, a shocking 13% of Instagram users between the ages of 13 and 15 reported receiving unwanted sexual advances within the previous seven days. These statistics illustrate the urgent need for a change in how social media platforms like Instagram police their platforms. Béjar emphasizes the importance of addressing harassment, unwanted sexual advances, and other negative experiences, even if they don’t clearly violate existing policies. He suggests that teens should have a way to communicate their preferences and avoid receiving explicit or harmful messages.

While some argue that implementing these reforms would negatively impact revenue and profits for social media companies like Meta, Béjar disagrees. He believes that these changes are essential for protecting teenagers and do not aim to punish the companies. Instead, they aim to create a safer online environment for young people.

Béjar’s research and testimony come at a time when bipartisan efforts are underway in Congress to introduce regulations aimed at safeguarding children online. The lawsuits against Meta, filed numerous U.S. states, also highlight the company’s role in promoting addiction among young people and contributing to the mental health crisis.

In response to the growing concerns, Meta has implemented certain features, such as anonymous notifications of potentially hurtful content and comment warnings. However, Béjar argues that more comprehensive measures are necessary.

It is clear that comprehensive social media regulation is crucial to protect vulnerable demographics, such as teenagers, from the negative effects of these platforms. By holding social media companies accountable and requiring them to track instances of harm, we can ensure transparency and provide the necessary support for those affected.

