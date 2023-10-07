A 72-Year-Old Message in a Bottle: Reconnecting Through an Egg

John Amalfitano, a resident of Dunellen, New Jersey, has always had a fondness for relics from the past. Among his cherished items is a chicken egg with a message written on it, dating back to 1951. The egg was found a neighbor in Forest City, Iowa, and the message on it read, “Whoever gets this egg please write,” along with the name and location of Miss Mary Foss.

Amalfitano’s neighbor held onto the egg for 50 years without attempting to find Foss or respond to her request. Eventually, the egg made its way into Amalfitano’s possession, and after two more decades, he decided to share photos of it on a Facebook group called “Weird and Wonderful Secondhand Finds.” With the egg’s message being 72 years old, many doubted they would be able to locate Foss.

However, to their amazement, the group managed to find her in less than a day. Mary Foss, now 92 years old, confirmed that she was the one who had written on the egg. She explained that as a teenager working in an egg packing plant, she had dreamt of connecting with someone in a distant place. The message on the egg was her own version of a “message in a bottle.”

Recently, Amalfitano and Foss had their first virtual meeting on Zoom, where he proudly showed her the egg, its message still legible after all these years. Foss expressed her delight at seeing the egg again but mentioned that she was unlikely to meet Amalfitano in person. She jokingly remarked, “He’s got his problem, keeping an egg that long.”

This heartwarming story reminds us of the power of human connection and the unexpected ways in which it can occur. Despite the passage of time, an egg with a simple message managed to bring together two individuals who longed for connection in their own unique ways.

