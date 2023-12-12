Airplane Passenger Cooks Unconventional Meal On TikTok

A TikTok user has caused quite a stir with his unconventional cooking video on an airplane. In the video, the user known as @barfly7777 can be seen preparing a meal in the bathroom sink of a Delta flight.

Using a bag of frozen raw shrimp and instant mashed potatoes from his carry-on, he demonstrates a MacGuyver-esque heating mechanism involving a massive 6-volt battery. What makes the video even more unappetizing is the fact that he uses his bare hands to handle the food and uses the baby-changing station as his work surface. To serve his creation, he resorts to using a Delta-branded vomit bag since he forgot to bring a plate.

The video quickly gained attention, with nearly a million views and a plethora of outraged comments from TikTok users. Many questioned how he managed to bring these ingredients and equipment onto the plane without being stopped TSA. Comparisons were drawn to the strictness of airline security with regards to liquids, while this passenger seemed to have no trouble bringing in battery-powered heating elements.

The exact details of how he was able to film and execute this stunt without repercussions remain a mystery. However, this video serves as a reminder to passengers to be cautious and mindful of their actions while on board an aircraft.

While airline food has often been the subject of jokes and criticism, this daring cooking experiment takes the concept to a whole new level. As travelers, it is always important to follow rules and regulations to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for everyone on board.