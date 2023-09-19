How to Avoid Embarrassing Your Partner and Manage Finances in Relationships

A Reddit user recently found himself in a conundrum when his wife demanded he pay the entire $700 bill after a celebratory dinner with her friends. Refusing to pay the full amount, he ended up being called a “broke husband” and embarrassing his spouse. The incident raises the question: who is in the right?

One comment on Reddit summarized the sentiment that the wife’s actions were inappropriate: “She didn’t warn him that he’d be paying. And then put him on the spot. Awful planning and it blew up in her face.” Differing views on finances can be common in relationships, but if not handled well, they can become deal-breakers.

To ensure that you never embarrass your partner at the dinner table, it’s essential to get on the same financial page. Discussing financial attitudes and spending habits is crucial before situations like these arise. Lack of communication in this area can lead to further division and even financial infidelity.

Starting the conversation casually can help ease the tension. Instead of diving into spreadsheets and consulting a financial adviser, take a walk with your partner and discuss how you both feel about money and how it affects your spending habits. Opening up about your thoughts, fears, and hopes regarding money will encourage your partner to do the same.

Creating a “fun fund” together can also be a solution. By contributing a certain amount each month, you ensure that you always have money for special outings with friends without causing financial stress. This approach allows you to enjoy the money you’ve worked hard for while still planning for the future.

Sharing your money can also strengthen your relationship. A study from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management found that couples who pool their money are more likely to see it as “ours” rather than “yours/mine,” resulting in fewer conflicts. Finding common ground and reframing money as a tool to build the life you both want together can make managing finances easier.

Ultimately, the financial dynamics of a relationship depend on each couple’s preferences and needs. Open communication, shared goals, and a willingness to discuss financial matters can prevent others from having more say in your financial decisions than you do.

