Jerry Galusha Honors Late Friend Fulfilling His Final Wish

In a heartwarming tale of friendship and devotion, Jerry Galusha embarked on a hunting trip carrying the cremains of his late friend, Doug Cooke, fulfilling Cooke’s final wish to be taken on one last outdoor adventure. Galusha and Cooke had been best friends for nearly four decades, sharing a love for fishing and hunting that brought them together. Unfortunately, Cooke passed away from renal failure in September at the age of 61.

Despite their limited contact in recent years, Galusha knew he couldn’t let Cooke’s last wish go unfulfilled. So, armed with a backpack containing Cooke’s ashes, Galusha set out on a deer hunting trip in remembrance of his dear friend. He carried a cardboard urn wrapped in a photo of Cooke with a prized buck, along with various hunting gear that belonged to Cooke.

Throughout the hunting trip, Galusha shared the events and memories on Cooke’s Facebook page. Although they encountered many deer, Galusha chose not to take a shot unless it was an ethical one, just as Cooke would have done. Galusha spoke fondly of Cooke’s unwavering resilience throughout his life, battling not only renal failure but also numerous health problems.

Galusha’s determination paid off during the muzzleloader season when he finally had a close encounter with a buck. Using one of Cooke’s favorite hunting tactics, Galusha was able to coax the deer closer and successfully shot it. Overwhelmed with emotion, Galusha shed tears, knowing that Cooke would have been proud.

With his act of fulfilling Cooke’s final wish, Galusha showed the immeasurable depth of their friendship. Despite the physical absence of his best friend, Galusha felt a connection to Cooke in the woods, observing eagles and feeling as though Cooke was watching over him. This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the power of friendship and the lengths we will go to honor those we love.