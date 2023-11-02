The Embarrassing First Instagram Posts of the MAFS UK 2023 Cast

We all have those cringe-worthy first Instagram posts that we’d rather forget, and it turns out the cast of MAFS UK 2023 is no exception. While some have opted to cleanse their profiles of any evidence of their past social media faux pas, others have left their embarrassing first posts up for all to see. Let’s take a look at some of the most cringeworthy moments from the MAFS UK 2023 cast’s early Instagram days.

First up, Ella. Her first-ever post is simply iconic. It’s clear that she has always had an eye for aesthetically pleasing Instagram content or perhaps she meticulously curated her account. Either way, she looks absolutely amazing.

Next, we have Erica, whose first post dates back six years. It’s incredible how much she has changed since then. With her blonde hair and a dance-related post, it’s clear that Erica’s passion for dance has been evident from the start.

Jay’s first post is nothing short of stunning. It’s a perfect example of what we all strive for when it comes to body goals. No wonder this post caught everyone’s attention.

Luke’s first Instagram post takes us back to the days when hashtags were all the rage. The picture is accompanied a plethora of hashtags that perfectly sum up the vibe of the photo.

Rozz’s first post is absolutely adorable and wholesome. It’s the kind of content that warms your heart and makes you smile. Kudos to Rozz for starting her Instagram journey on such a positive note.

When it comes to Thomas, it’s clear that he has mastered the art of maintaining a perfect grid. After scrolling through his entire Instagram feed, not a single embarrassing post can be found. He’s definitely an expert at curating his content.

Peggy’s first post is the epitome of what we love to see on Instagram. From her stylish outfit to the perfect pose, it’s a shot that deserves to be framed. The excessive use of emojis and sepia filter adds the finishing touch.

Georges’ first post raises a question – what does “wet laces” really mean? It’s a cryptic caption that leaves us wondering, but we’ll probably never know the true meaning behind it.

These are just a few of the cringeworthy and unforgettable first Instagram posts from the MAFS UK 2023 cast. It’s a reminder that we all have our own awkward beginnings on social media. So the next time you’re scrolling through your own feed, remember that even reality TV stars have their fair share of embarrassing posts floating around the internet.

