Taylor Lorenz on the Rise of Social Media and Influencer Culture

In her debut book, “Extremely Online,” journalist Taylor Lorenz takes readers on a journey through the history of social media and the rise of influencers. Lorenz, known for her tech reporting and coverage of internet culture, explores the distinct eras of social platforms, from nostalgic blogging on WordPress to the monetization of Instagram and the domination of TikTok. Throughout the book, Lorenz emphasizes the power that users have had in shaping social media trends and culture.

Lorenz highlights the importance of marginalized voices in her book, aiming to counteract the revisionist history often perpetuated Silicon Valley. She challenges the tendency to credit tech founders as the sole architects of social media, pointing out that users and content creators on the periphery have played a significant role in shaping the internet as we know it.

One of the key themes in “Extremely Online” is the representation of women in the history of social media. Lorenz discusses pivotal moments such as Gamergate, which demonstrated how the internet could be weaponized against women. She uncovers the narratives that have often exalted men as the pioneers of the internet, highlighting the crucial contributions of women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other marginalized groups in the early days of the internet.

Through the stories of individuals like journalist Julia Allison and early Instagram creator Liz Eswein, Lorenz sheds light on the experiences and impact of those who have been overlooked or marginalized in the history of social media. These early influencers, often shut out of traditional institutions, found success and a platform through social media.

Lorenz’s book serves as a user’s history of social media, challenging the corporate narrative and offering a more nuanced understanding of how social platforms have evolved. By exploring the motivations and behaviors of internet users, she invites readers to question their own use and interactions on the internet.

