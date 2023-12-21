Lively Cincinnati: A Hub for Celebrities in 2023

Cincinnati has proven to be a popular destination for celebrities in 2023. From political figures to renowned actors and athletes, many big names graced the Queen City with their presence. Let’s take a closer look at some notable celebrity sightings throughout the year.

In January, President Joe Biden made his way to Cincinnati to deliver a speech on infrastructure investment. During his visit, he stopped Just Q’in BBQ in Walnut Hills to grab some lunch. Accompanied Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, President Biden shared his meal experience on social media.

Acclaimed actor Robert De Niro also visited Cincinnati in January. He dined at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, a renowned venue for celebrities in the city. De Niro was in town filming the gangster drama “Alto Knights,” directed Barry Levinson. The movie is set to release next year.

Comedians Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider were spotted at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in February while in town for Sandler’s show at Heritage Bank Center. Schneider served as Sandler’s opening act. The duo also visited the steakhouse in Columbus before Sandler’s performance at Nationwide Arena.

Actors Kathrine Narducci and Debra Messing, in town filming “Alto Knights,” paid a visit to Nail Joy, an Over-the-Rhine nail salon, in February. Messing shared her manicure experience on Instagram, highlighting the challenges of having long nails.

In March, Orlando Brown Jr., left tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, signed with the team and celebrated his move dining at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. Brown received a warm welcome from the local restaurateur and praised the food and hospitality.

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods attended a wedding at Cincinnati Museum Center in May. Towns is a University of Kentucky alum, and the wedding was for the daughter of the university’s executive associate athletic director. The couple posed for a photo in front of the museum to mark the occasion.

New York Mets pitchers Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Kodai Senga visited Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in August. The entire Mets team dined at the restaurant before their game against the Cincinnati Reds. The restaurateur expressed his gratitude for their patronage.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson, also known as Ochocinco, returned to visit the team’s practice in August. He posed for photos with current Bengals players and planned to treat them to McDonald’s after practice. Later that day, he enjoyed a dinner at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.

Dominic Fike, star of “Euphoria” and a musician, explored Pixel 19 Vintage Clothing during his visit to Cincinnati for a performance at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in August.

In December, Jake Browning, the Cincinnati Bengals’ new starting quarterback, celebrated a victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. Accompanied his girlfriend Stephanie Niles, Browning experienced the renowned Jeff Ruby dining experience.

Cincinnati has undeniably become a vibrant hub for celebrity sightings in 2023. The city’s diverse offerings and welcoming atmosphere continue to attract big names from various fields.