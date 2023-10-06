The Growing Impact of Digital Streaming on Radio Listening

According to a recent study Edison’s Share of Ear and Nielsen, time spent with digital streams of broadcast radio stations has reached 20% of the total time spent with all radio among individuals aged 25-54. This represents a significant increase from the 14% recorded at the beginning of 2021. Jon Miller, vice president of audience insights at Nielsen, emphasizes that this growth reflects the widespread adoption of digital streaming over the past decade.

Nielsen captures and quantifies radio audio stream listening through a combination of encoding technology and diary keeping. In the top 50 largest markets in the US, encoding technology is used to passively capture what panelists are exposed to. This involves adding an inaudible watermark to the digital streams which can be picked up Nielsen’s Portable People Meter (PPM). In other markets, diary keepers are asked to note how they are listening to the station, including if they are listening to a digital stream.

To account for the fact that some stream listening is done using earbuds, which may not be detected the PPM system, Nielsen introduced a headphone adjustment in late 2020. This statistical model, based on research with former PPM panelists, adjusts the average quarter-hour (AQH) for all digital streams of broadcast stations. The initial implementation of the adjustment resulted in a 4% uplift to overall radio AQH in PPM markets.

Nielsen clients can ensure they receive accurate and high-quality measurement data about their streaming encoding their streams in PPM markets. This enables Nielsen to accurately capture and quantify the audience for these streams. Additionally, Nielsen has introduced a new service called Market-Wide Time-Weighted Reach (TLR), allowing clients in PPM markets to access estimates of streaming audio consumption for any station in the market that is in a TLR relationship.

As part of their efforts to evolve audio measurement, Nielsen is working towards electronic diaries in the future. This digital transition will not significantly impact the measurement of streaming listening, as diary keepers will still be asked to provide details about the stations they are listening to. Nielsen is also striving to develop a holistic measurement that combines server-side streaming and terrestrial measurement. This will involve leveraging census-level proportional measurement along with rich big data sets.

In conclusion, the steady increase in time spent with digital streams demonstrates the growing impact of digital streaming on radio listening. Nielsen’s ongoing efforts to capture and accurately measure streaming data will help radio clients gain a comprehensive understanding of market trends and consumer habits.

Sources:

– Edison’s Share of Ear study

– Interview with Jon Miller, Vice President of Audience Insights at Nielsen – Radio World