Netflix Announces Exhibition Match Between Tennis Icons Nadal and Alcaraz

Netflix is expanding its horizons in the sports world once again, this time setting its sights on tennis. The streaming giant has announced an exhibition match between legendary player Rafael Nadal and rising star Carlos Alcaraz. Set to take place in 2024, this event marks Netflix’s foray into the world of tennis.

Dubbed “The Netflix Slam,” the match follows Netflix’s previous sports event, “The Netflix Cup,” which featured Formula 1 drivers from its popular series “Drive To Survive” competing against skilled golfers from “Full Swing.”

Streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV have seen tremendous success in live streaming of sporting events, thanks to the convenience and accessibility they offer to viewers. Netflix aims to capitalize on this growing trend, providing fans with an exciting tennis showdown.

Scheduled to be contested at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, “The Netflix Slam” is hosted MGM Resorts International. This venue promises to offer an unforgettable experience for tennis enthusiasts.

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, recently announced his return to competitive tennis. He will be participating in the Brisbane International in January 2024 as a warm-up ahead of the Australian Open. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, had a remarkable season in 2023, winning his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and securing a high ranking in the men’s singles.

Fans eagerly awaiting this thrilling clash can purchase tickets starting on December 15th. Club and Seat License members will have early access to pre-sale tickets from December 12th to the 13th. Ticket prices start at USD 88 and can be purchased through AXS.

For those unable to attend in person, Netflix will provide a live streaming option exclusively on its platform. Both English and Spanish audiences will have the opportunity to witness this epic battle between two exceptional Spanish players.

Netflix continues to diversify its content offerings, expanding beyond movies and TV shows. With its venture into the world of sports, the streaming giant is enhancing its appeal to a broader audience. Tennis fans can now look forward to an exciting match between Nadal and Alcaraz, made conveniently accessible through their Netflix subscriptions.