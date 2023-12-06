Celebrities Get Creative with Christmas Decorations

Celebrities are known for their extravagant lifestyles, and when it comes to decorating for Christmas, they don’t hold back. From stunning light displays to DIY creations, these stars go all out to celebrate the festive season.

Michelle Kegan and Mark Wright, the power couple, recently showcased their luxurious Christmas lights on their £3.5 million mansion in Essex. The couple enlisted the help of 4 Season Events to transform their home into a winter wonderland while they were away. It’s the kind of holiday magic we all dream of having.

On the other hand, Stacey Solomon, the self-proclaimed crafter, takes matters into her own hands when it comes to Christmas decorations. Over the years, she has created stunning DIY decorations in her home, including a giant nutcracker and giant jingle bells. Solomon’s creativity knows no bounds, and her festive displays are truly impressive.

Actress Helen Flanagan decided to involve her children in the decorating process this year. Together, they adorned their tree with the help of The Christmas Company’s ‘Christmas In A Box.’ Flanagan’s Christmas celebrations are all about family and creating cherished memories.

Even TV presenter Rylan Clark knows how to make a statement when it comes to Christmas decorations. He enlisted the help of EARLY, a decorating company, to create a glitterball-inspired doorway. Clark’s glamorous display is a testament to his love for the holiday season.

While we might not have the resources or celebrity status to decorate our homes like our favorite stars, we can still find inspiration in their creativity. Christmas is a time for joy, family, and of course, beautiful decorations. So, gather your loved ones, put on some holiday music, and let your imagination run wild as you transform your home into a festive paradise.