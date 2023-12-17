New Winter Weather Pattern for Eastern United States in January and February

The latest forecast update from the ECMWF predicts a significant winter weather pattern for the eastern United States in January and February. A low-pressure area is expected to develop over the region during this time, bringing cold weather and potentially heavy snowfall. This pattern aligns with earlier winter forecasts, indicating a promising start to the season.

As we enter the first winter month, meteorological winter began on December 1st, while the winter solstice on December 22nd marks the start of astronomical winter. Looking at the mid-December weather pattern, we can expect warmer temperatures across much of central and northern United States and southern Canada. However, cooler temperatures will prevail over the southern and southeastern United States due to a low-pressure system in the southeast. A similar pattern is also forecasted for Europe, with warmer conditions in the north and colder-than-normal weather in the central and southern regions.

Moving forward to January, the ECMWF data shows a broad low-pressure system across the eastern and central United States, accompanied a high-pressure zone in southern Canada and a ridge in the western United States. This will result in cold air anomalies over the central Plains, upper Midwest, and eastern United States. The northeastern United States may experience warmer temperatures due to the rotation of the low-pressure system.

It is likely that the low-pressure system will progress over the eastern United States, eventually bringing a northerly airflow and potential Nor’easter events. Nor’easters are storms along the East Coast of North America, typically characterized heavy rain or snow, gale-force winds, rough seas, and coastal flooding. The main snowfall potential will be in areas such as the Appalachians, Great Lakes, upper Midwest, central Plains, and the Northeast.

Europe will also see a strong low-pressure zone in the northern and central parts, leading to a more westerly flow in the mainland and a northerly flow in the northwest and north. Cold anomalies are expected in northern Europe, while warmer anomalies will be present in central and western regions.

Overall, the forecast suggests an interesting and potentially active winter season for the eastern United States and parts of Europe. It is important for residents and authorities to stay informed and prepared for possible winter weather hazards.