New Seafood Concept from Maine Sinks Its Claws into Illinois Market

In a bold move, a renowned Maine lobster restaurant is expanding its empire to Illinois, aiming to satisfy the state’s craving for fresh seafood. Cousins Maine Lobster is set to open multiple brick-and-mortar locations in the Chicagoland area, in addition to bringing five food trucks to the Land of Lincoln.

The introduction of Cousins Maine Lobster into the Illinois market stems from a recognition that there is currently a gap in the seafood offerings within the state. With limited options available, the arrival of this established seafood brand promises to bring a taste of the Atlantic coast to the Midwest.

With a menu boasting an array of delectable offerings, Cousins Maine Lobster has captivated food lovers across the country. Signature items, including the authentic Maine Lobster Rolls, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Lobster Tacos, and New England Clam Chowder, will be readily available from the brand’s first food truck, set to commence operations in early 2024.

Beyond the food trucks, the brick-and-mortar locations will expand the menu further, featuring additional seafood delights such as Maine whole-belly fried clams and fish and chips. This strategic approach ensures that customers can indulge in a wide variety of seafood options, whether they opt for the on-the-go experience of the food trucks or prefer a sit-down meal at one of the restaurants.

Cousins Maine Lobster has garnered significant attention since its inception, even receiving recognition through its appearance on the popular TV show Shark Tank. What initially began as a single food truck has transformed into a thriving enterprise with multiple locations across the United States.

As Cousins Maine Lobster makes its way to Illinois, it presents a formidable competitor to existing seafood establishments. Unlike its main rival, Red Lobster, which has reached a saturation point in the market, Cousins Maine Lobster brings a fresh and innovative seafood concept that is sure to leave an impression on Illinoisans.

With its expansion to the heartland, Cousins Maine Lobster aims to bring a taste of the coast to the Midwest, delivering high-quality seafood dishes that will leave customers craving for more.