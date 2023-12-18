New Forecast: Light Snow Expected in Rochester Tomorrow Morning

A new weather system is set to bring light snowfall to Rochester, NY tomorrow morning. Unlike the previous snowfall, which was caused colder air moving across Lake Ontario, this round of snow will be generated as warmer air moves into the region ahead of a warm front.

The process, known as overrunning, occurs when the approaching warm air is forced to rise over the cold air already in place. This lifting process initially cools the warm air and results in the formation of wet snow. As a result, the snow is expected to be “sticky” and cling to objects outdoors.

Snowfall amounts are not anticipated to be significant, with most areas seeing around an inch of snow. However, some higher elevations south of Rochester may potentially receive up to 2 inches as the warm front passes through.

The snow is expected to begin falling after 3 a.m. and continue throughout the morning commute. Even a small amount of snow can slow down travel, so commuters are advised to exercise caution and allow for extra time.

The good news is that the evening commute, all of the snow will have moved well east of Rochester. In addition, the weather will remain snow-free for the rest of the weekend as warm air builds back into the region.

Although there are still some uncertainties regarding precipitation type late on Sunday, Friday through Sunday are expected to see high temperatures in the 50s around Rochester. Saturday is currently forecasted to be dry, with some rain possibly developing on Sunday. If temperatures drop sufficiently on Sunday, there is a chance of snow towards the end of the weekend.

Stay updated on the latest weather conditions using the 13WHAM Weather App to track the snow tomorrow morning and receive real-time updates.