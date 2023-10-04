New TikTok Video Celebrates Friendly Behavior of White Hikers

A recent TikTok video titled “White People on a Hike” is gaining popularity on social media for its lighthearted parody of white hikers’ friendly and courteous behavior. The video features a group of Black people mimicking white hikers making room for others to pass them on a trail and encouraging fellow hikers to continue, assuring them that the view and destination are worth it.

Many viewers found the video hilariously relatable, with some even sharing their own experiences in the comments. However, there were some who misunderstood the video and interpreted it as an insult. They accused the video’s creators of racism and questioned how people would react if the roles were reversed.

In response, others tried to explain that the video was simply observational humor and not meant to mock or offend anyone. They pointed out that the friendly interactions depicted in the video are a common experience while hiking and should be seen as a positive aspect of the activity.

Interestingly, this TikTok video is part of a larger trend started white content creators who were poking fun at white hikers’ politeness. Know Your Meme, a website that tracks social media trends, even mentions an earlier example of this trend from April, posted a white user.

In conclusion, the “White People on a Hike” TikTok video celebrates the friendly behavior of white hikers through humor. While some viewers misunderstood the intention of the video, it is important to recognize that it was meant to be lighthearted and relatable. Hiking is a popular outdoor activity where people often engage in friendly interactions, which should be acknowledged and appreciated.

