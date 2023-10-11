The Devastation of Opioid Overdoses: A Mother’s Story

Anastasia Shevtsova’s laugh, her singing voice, and her artwork are cherished memories for her mother, Olga Shevtsova. But more than a year after Anastasia’s tragic death from an opioid overdose at the age of 15, Olga still carries the pain of this loss. She believes that sharing her grief and raising awareness about the importance of addressing the opioid crisis, she can help prevent other families from experiencing the same tragedy.

In Minnesota alone, approximately 1,000 individuals die each year from opioid overdoses. This issue is not limited to the state but is a nationwide crisis, claiming an estimated 645,000 lives between 1999 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Policymakers and elected officials have struggled to contain this crisis, which has transformed from an overprescribing problem to a flood of synthetic black market opioids, such as fentanyl, readily available online.

At a recent press conference, Olga, accompanied her 19-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, joined U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt to highlight the urgency of addressing this crisis. Klobuchar shared her efforts in restricting access to opioids and presented the STOP 2.0 Act, a bill aimed at tightening shipping regulations and enhancing collaboration between federal agencies and international governments to detect fentanyl in the mail.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has been proactive in equipping law enforcement officers with naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug. They have also been advocating for increased public education about the dangers of synthetic opioids and the risks associated with purchasing pills from unknown sources. In 2023 alone, deputies have administered the opioid antidote 37 times and seized 113,848 fentanyl pills.

Witt emphasized the necessity of collaboration between various fields to reduce the number of overdoses. Law enforcement, public health education, and harm reduction programs must work together to combat this crisis effectively. Klobuchar also stressed the need to hold social media companies accountable for the sale of fentanyl and contaminated drugs on their platforms.

Anastasia’s family believes that she lost her life after purchasing pills through the social media app Snapchat. Olga vividly recalls the day Anastasia asked for permission to go for a walk, unaware that she had arranged to buy four small blue pills for $60. Tragically, Anastasia never woke up the next morning, and her mother discovered her lifeless body on her bed.

Anastasia’s death was a devastating blow to her family, who had been working through her struggles with depression and anxiety exacerbated the isolation caused the pandemic. She was on the verge of returning to in-person schooling and had a job at a local cookie shop. Olga, originally from Ukraine, felt immense pride as Anastasia stood with her in protesting the Russian invasion of their homeland.

This loss extends beyond Olga and her family; it is a loss for society as well. Anastasia’s potential, unfulfilled due to the opioid crisis, is a tragic reminder of the urgency of addressing this issue. Olga hopes that sharing her story, she can raise awareness, promote dialogue, and ultimately save lives.

Sources:

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention