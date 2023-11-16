A-Leagues and PFA Extend Partnership to Combat Social Media Abuse

The A-Leagues and Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) have announced the extension of their partnership with GoBubble Community to combat abusive and hateful social media comments directed at professional men’s and women’s footballers in Australia and New Zealand. The partnership, which was first established in April 2022, will now continue through to 2027.

GoBubble Community utilizes artificial intelligence to monitor social media accounts and identify and block abusive, derogatory, harmful, or offensive content. Unlike previous industry standards that solely focused on identifying abusive words, GoBubble’s automated solution takes into consideration sentiment analysis and can be customized to the specific needs of any organization, providing real-time protection from online abuse.

Since its launch in 2022, the GoBubble partnership has gained recognition as a world-first initiative, covering the social media channels of an entire sporting league. Its success has inspired clubs in the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, and other sports organizations globally to adopt similar technology.

To further promote online safety, the A-Leagues, PFA, and GoBubble will collaborate with the newly launched GoBubble Foundation to run community outreach projects, enabling young people to access cutting-edge technology that safeguards their digital lives.

The extension of this partnership reflects the commitment of the A-Leagues and PFA to create a safe environment for players and fans both on and off the field. Online abuse has no place in football or any aspect of life, and the continued collaboration with GoBubble Community reinforces the collective ambition to make the A-Leagues the safest competition in world football.

Through their innovative use of AI technology, GoBubble, in partnership with the A-Leagues and PFA, has made significant strides in protecting millions of individuals from hate and abuse online. The GoBubble Foundation’s upcoming initiative in 2024 will provide educational and charitable organizations working with schools in Australia access to their AI technology, promoting respectful communication at scale.

FAQ:

Q: What is the objective of the partnership between the A-Leagues, PFA, and GoBubble Community?

A: The partnership aims to prevent abusive and hateful social media comments directed at professional men’s and women’s footballers in Australia and New Zealand.

Q: How does GoBubble Community’s technology work?

A: GoBubble’s artificial intelligence monitors social media accounts, identifies abusive content, and blocks it. The technology goes beyond identifying abusive words and includes sentiment analysis for a more comprehensive approach to online safety.

Q: Why is this partnership significant?

A: The GoBubble partnership is a world-first initiative, covering the social media channels of an entire sporting league. It has inspired other sports organizations globally to adopt similar technology.

Q: How will the partnership contribute to community outreach projects?

A: The A-Leagues, PFA, and GoBubble (through the GoBubble Foundation) will collaborate to provide access to cutting-edge technology for groups working with young people, aiming to protect their digital lives.