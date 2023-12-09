New Skewer Shop Opens on Eccentric St. Marks Place

In the midst of the chaotic St. Marks Place, where dodging college students, bikers, and weed dealers is a daily occurrence, a new restaurant has emerged, promising to be worth the trouble. A-Roll Bar and Grill, a month-old skewer shop, has taken up residence on the west end of the block, hidden under scaffolding and behind a set of stairs. To reach their delicious meals, customers must navigate a long hallway adorned with neon signs, leading them to a dining experience like no other.

A-Roll is a Chinese chain with numerous casual locations overseas, but this particular sit-down skewer shop on St. Marks Place is unlike any other. Managed Kacey Yeh, a former bartender at Nobu, the restaurant features a small bar in the back, serving a variety of fiery, fried snacks. It’s a lively atmosphere just waiting for a party to begin.

The menu at A-Roll offers almost 20 different types of skewers, including short rib dusted in cumin and fennel, charred chicken heart, and skewered scallion. The real standout, however, is their specialty chicken feet, cooked for hours in soy sauce and Sichuan peppercorns, then grilled and glazed to perfection. Yeh admits they were unsure if Americans would order chicken feet, but it seems to be a favorite among diners.

The skewers are cooked in the front kitchen and served sizzling hot on a small makeshift grill made from wood, aluminum foil, and tea candles. And if you want more skewers, your server will simply drop them right on top. In addition to skewers, A-Roll also offers a range of fried foods, such as crispy noodles and popcorn chicken. One particularly enticing option is the messy mala crawfish, boiled in hot pot spices and beer, then cooked with onion, celery, and Sichuan peppercorns.

Although A-Roll has had a slow start with many people unaware of its existence, the restaurant has the potential to become a popular destination. With bar seats and a 12-seat table for groups, A-Roll provides a unique dining experience in the heart of St. Marks Place. Neon signs and PG-13 posters covering the walls add to the eccentric atmosphere, reminding diners that they are indeed on St. Marks.

A-Roll Bar and Grill is open every day from 5 p.m. to midnight and operates on a walk-in only basis. So if you’re up for a culinary adventure and ready to take on the challenges of St. Marks Place, A-Roll awaits with its savory skewers and lively ambiance.