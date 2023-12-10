Annastacia Palaszczuk Resigns as Queensland Premier

Annastacia Palaszczuk, the outgoing Queensland Premier, has received widespread praise and gratitude from politicians and officials across the state. Palaszczuk, who has held the position for nine years, has been commended for her leadership, hard work, and dedication to the people of Queensland.

Numerous politicians expressed their appreciation for Palaszczuk’s leadership style and achievements. Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers highlighted her practical and people-focused leadership, while Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick expressed gratitude for her tenure. Queensland’s Health Minister, Shannon Fentiman, praised Palaszczuk as a trailblazer and inspiration for young women and girls.

Palaszczuk’s contributions were also acknowledged in other sectors. Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe recognized her efforts in modernizing the state and leading Queensland through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police Minister Mark Ryan commended her for making Queensland a better place and ensuring a bright future for the state.

Although the next Queensland premier was set to be decided caucus, Palaszczuk has endorsed her deputy, Steven Miles, for the position. Miles paid tribute to Palaszczuk and acknowledged her as a great reforming Labor premier, emphasizing that there is still work to be done.

Palaszczuk’s resignation marks the end of an era, and her departure will undoubtedly be felt across the state. Her dedication and service to the people of Queensland have left a lasting impact, and her contributions will be remembered as the state moves forward into the next chapter of its political landscape.