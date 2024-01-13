New K-drama Thriller “Silent Justice” Coming to Netflix Soon

Get ready for an intense crime thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. “Silent Justice,” a brand-new South Korean web series created Lee Chang-hee and written Kim Da-min, is set to premiere on Netflix soon.

The story revolves around Lee Tang, a college student who accidentally kills a serial killer and finds himself becoming the prime suspect of a detective. But there’s a twist – Lee Tang discovers that he has a unique superpower to identify and punish those who commit “bad deeds.” As he plays a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the detective, Lee Tang soon realizes that he is stuck in a paradoxical situation. What will his fate be?

The series features a talented cast, with Choi Woo-sik taking on the lead role of Lee Tang. Joining him are Son Suk-ku, Won Hee Lee, Lee Hee-joon, Hyun Bong-sik, and other actors in pivotal roles.

You won’t have to wait much longer to watch “Silent Justice” as it will be available for streaming on Netflix starting February 9, 2024. If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you can easily tune in to the series when it airs. And if you’re new to Netflix, you can choose from the different membership plans offered the streaming platform to enjoy this thrilling K-drama.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a gripping and suspenseful ride with “Silent Justice.” With its intriguing premise and talented cast, this series is sure to captivate viewers with its unique blend of crime, mystery, and superpowers. Don’t miss out on this thrilling new addition to the K-drama genre.