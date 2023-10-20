The Rise of Treasury Yields: Implications for the Economy and Investors

Treasury yields are on the rise, with the 10-year Treasury yield approaching 5%, the highest level since 2007. This increase in long-term yields could have significant implications for the Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation, as well as for American consumers and investors.

The prevailing belief of “higher for longer,” referring to the expectation that the Fed would keep interest rates elevated for an extended period of time to combat inflation, may now be shifting. Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, suggests that it is now more accurate to say that rates will be “high for long.”

Strong economic growth and elevated inflation are among the factors pushing up Treasury yields. The US Treasury has also issued a significant amount of government debt, and with potential expensive wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, more can be expected. These factors decrease bond prices and increase yields, attracting buyers.

For American consumers, higher Treasury yields translate to economic pain, as it leads to more expensive car loans, credit card rates, and student debt. Mortgage rates also tend to track the yield on 10-year Treasuries, so an increase in yields means higher mortgage rates.

However, higher yields can have positive implications for controlling inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that these higher rates could help lower inflation towards the Fed’s target goal of 2%. The Fed remains open to future rate hikes depending on economic data.

Investors may wonder how to navigate these developments. Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of wealth and investment management at Wells Fargo, suggests that investors should view investment portfolios like a rock band, with bonds playing the role of the bass guitar. Bonds may fade into the background during bull markets, but they provide stability during more volatile times.

Cronk advises investors to pay attention to the rhythm and tempo of the data and respect the lag of tightening monetary policy. While market fluctuations and media hype may suggest otherwise, bonds, like the bass guitarist, provide the foundation for the music of the markets.

