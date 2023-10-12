Kansas Teacher Fired After Posting TikTok Videos

A teacher in Olathe, Kansas, was fired after a series of TikTok videos he made resulted in objections from the school board. Stephen Taylor, a stand-up comedian turned educator, claims that the investigation began due to a video in which he joked about farting on his students. Taylor referred to this act as “crop dusting,” which involves breaking wind as you walk past a group of people or through a room, according to Urban Dictionary. However, he maintains that the videos were all part of his comedy routine and did not reflect his actions in the classroom.

The school district requested that Taylor take down the videos and review the district’s social media policy. The policy requires staff to maintain the same level of professionalism and discretion on social media as they would in any other form of communication. Taylor argued that his comedy should not be seen as an issue and believes that the social media policies are outdated.

Given the choice to remove the videos from his account or resign, Taylor refused, leading to his firing. He expressed regret over the impact his dismissal has on the students, stating that he cares deeply about their success. Despite the setback, Taylor has signed with an agent and has already booked several stand-up comedy gigs on “The Teacher Shortage Tour.”

This incident is not the first in which someone has faced consequences due to their TikTok activity. In Brazil, a teacher was fired for performing provocative dances with her students and sharing the videos on the app. Another person lost their job for disclosing their salary on TikTok.

