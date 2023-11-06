Netflix’s “Knights of the Zodiac” Fights its Way into the Top 10

Netflix’s latest release, “Knights of the Zodiac,” may not have achieved box office success earlier this year, but it is proving to be a hit with streaming audiences. Despite mixed reviews, the manga adaptation managed to secure a spot on the US Netflix Top 10, according to data from FlixPatrol, a popular site that analyzes streaming statistics.

Within a day of its release on October 26, “Knights of the Zodiac” debuted at number five on the Netflix Top 10. While it briefly climbed to number four on October 28, it settled back at number five and remained there for several consecutive days. However, a recent check on November 2 revealed that the series had dropped out of the Top 10, signifying its downward trajectory.

During the week of October 23-29, the film succeeded in claiming the overall fifth spot on Netflix’s official charts. The recognition bolsters its status as a small triumph amidst its otherwise underwhelming performance. However, due to Netflix’s questionable viewing metrics, it remains uncertain how well the series truly resonated with viewers who actually pressed play.

While “Knights of the Zodiac” may ultimately fade into obscurity, its ability to capture the attention of Netflix subscribers demonstrates the platform’s audience willingness to explore diverse content. Despite the film’s shortcomings, it has found a dedicated following among fans of the original manga and those intrigued its unique storyline.

