TikTok and the Rise of AI-Generated Voices

In a TikTok video, a voice that sounds eerily like former President Barack Obama can be heard denying allegations about the sudden death of his former chef. However, the voice is not actually Obama’s, but a convincing fake generated artificial intelligence (AI). This is just one example of the growing use of AI-generated voices, which have gained traction and acclaim since companies like ElevenLabs released new tools last year.

The rise of AI voices has become a weapon in the online misinformation battlefield, as it allows creators to put conspiracy theories into the mouths of celebrities, newscasters, and politicians. This adds to the existing threats of “deepfake” videos and humanlike writing. Disinformation watchdogs have noticed a significant increase in videos containing AI voices, and social platforms like TikTok are struggling to flag and label this content.

The video featuring the fake Obama voice was discovered NewsGuard, a company that monitors online misinformation. This video was published one of 17 TikTok accounts identified NewsGuard, which were pushing baseless claims with fake audio. These accounts received hundreds of millions of views and comments from viewers who believed the claims. While the accounts had no specific political agenda, they demonstrated that AI voices could be used to manipulate public opinion and spread falsehoods.

TikTok requires labels for AI-generated content, but they did not appear on the videos flagged NewsGuard. TikTok has taken action removing or stopping the recommendation of certain accounts and videos, as well as introducing a tool to label AI-generated content. However, the effectiveness of such labels in combating misinformation is limited, as those trying to deceive are unlikely to use them.

Other platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook have also seen similar AI-generated content spreading. Parody videos using AI-generated conversations between politicians, celebrities, and business leaders have become popular. The manipulation of audio adds a new layer to deceptive videos that have already featured fake versions of well-known individuals.

The power of AI-generated voices could significantly influence viewers, as audio and video are more memorable than text alone. Platforms are implementing measures to address this issue, such as introducing labels and automated tools to detect AI-generated media.

In conclusion, the rise of AI-generated voices on platforms like TikTok presents a challenge in the fight against online misinformation. While efforts are being made to flag and label such content, it remains a difficult task as bad actors constantly find ways to manipulate public opinion and spread falsehoods. Continual monitoring and the development of effective detection tools are necessary to combat this issue.

