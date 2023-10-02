Is Opening Up a Marriage Justified After Career Success?

A woman on Reddit is seeking advice about her husband’s sudden desire to open up their marriage. The timing of his decision, following his recent career success, has raised suspicions for the woman. The couple has been together for 14 years, during which she supported him financially while he built his business. However, since his business has taken off, he has been treating her differently, excluding her from social events and showing interest in other women.

The husband’s rationale for wanting an open marriage is that he missed out on exploring his sexuality in his younger years. He wants to experience sexual freedom while the woman, referred to as the OP, believes their relationship should remain monogamous. She feels that this is not what they signed up for and has given him the ultimatum of either being loyal to her or she will leave.

Reddit commenters overwhelmingly agreed that the husband is in the wrong. They urged the OP to prioritize herself and her children and leave the marriage. One commenter suggested quietly seeking legal advice and starting a new life without her husband, while another encouraged her to take half of his assets in a divorce settlement.

Many Redditors labeled the husband a narcissist, implying that he may already be cheating. They advised the OP to stop attending therapy sessions with him and to consider herself entitled to spousal support and a portion of his empire.

In an era of increasing acceptance of open relationships, it is essential to remember that communication and mutual agreement are key. Opening up a relationship should not be based on questionable motivations or a power imbalance. It is important to consider the impact of such decisions on all parties involved and to prioritize emotional well-being.

