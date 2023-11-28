New Adventure Awaits: Uncharted Tops Netflix Charts in the UK

A gripping tale of treasure hunting and adventure, the game adaptation Uncharted has quickly climbed to the top of the Netflix movie chart in the UK. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, this action-packed film has garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Taking inspiration from the beloved video game series, Uncharted follows the journey of Nathan Drake, a skilled treasure hunter, and Victor Sullivan, his experienced mentor. Together, they embark on a race against time to uncover the legendary treasure of the Magellan expedition. However, their path is filled with obstacles and adversaries like corrupt billionaire Santiago Moncada, played Antonio Banderas, and mercenary leader Jo Braddock, portrayed Tati Gabrielle.

Since its release on Netflix on November 26, Uncharted has maintained its position as the most-watched film in the UK, surpassing other Netflix originals like Leo and The Killer. While critics have been divided in their assessments, the film has garnered a remarkable 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting the passionate fanbase it has garnered.

Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their admiration for the film. One viewer, captured its fictional charm, stated, “Well, it’s fiction. You suspend belief and let the story carry you away. This movie was a lot of fun.” Another Twitter user shared their positive experience, saying, “Watched the Uncharted film on Netflix, and it wasn’t a bad movie. I loved it!”

Uncharted offers a thrilling experience for those who enjoy Indiana Jones-style adventures and hidden treasure quests. As one enthusiastic viewer tweeted, “For those who love #IndianaJones #HiddenTreasure type films, you will love #Uncharted on #Netflix. It’s about a bunch of crooks following clues to find some hidden treasure. A five-star watch.”

While our review of the action thriller may have been more lukewarm, acknowledging that Uncharted falls short of its potential, it highlights Tom Holland’s impressive performance as Nathan Drake.

If you’re in the mood for some adventure and excitement, Uncharted is the perfect movie to stream on Netflix. Lose yourself in its action-packed narrative, stunning visuals, and thrilling escapades.

