New Solar Farm in Utah to Power Social Media Platforms

A massive solar farm project known as the Faraday Solar Project is currently under construction in the southwest corner of Utah County. This solar farm, spanning five square miles and consisting of 1.3 million solar panels, is set to become the largest solar farm in Utah, generating 673 megawatts of electricity. Excelsior Energy Capital, the company behind the project, recently acquired the Faraday Solar Project and has raised $1.3 billion in financing to bring the solar farm to completion.

Once operational in the third quarter of 2025, the Faraday Solar Project will primarily supply electricity to Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, through a partnership with Rocky Mountain Power/PacifiCorp. The electricity generated the solar farm will be used to power Meta’s data centers in Utah and Oregon.

While the project promises significant benefits in terms of renewable energy generation and reducing carbon emissions, some concerns have been raised the residents of Fairfield, a nearby town of about 160 people. Fairfield Mayor Brad Gurney expressed concerns about the increase in traffic caused the constant stream of trucks delivering materials for the construction of the solar farm. He also mentioned that the town does not receive any financial compensation from the project, despite potential road repairs.

Despite these concerns, the Faraday Solar Project is expected to bring employment opportunities to the region. Currently, the project employs around 200 people, with that number expected to increase to around 350 or 400 during the installation of the solar panels.

The project has received significant financing from 13 banks across six countries, making it one of the largest solar deals in recent years. Excelsior Energy Capital is also exploring the possibility of receiving state production tax credits for the project. Additionally, although the project does not currently include battery storage, it may be considered in the future.

With the completion of the Faraday Solar Project, Utah will join the ranks of states embracing renewable energy sources as a major contributor to their electricity grid. This solar farm will play a crucial role in powering Meta’s data centers and supporting the sustainability efforts of social media platforms.