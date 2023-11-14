PENN Entertainment Looks to ESPN Bet’s Debut for U.S. Market Share

PENN Entertainment and ESPN Bet are setting their sights on gaining a significant share in the competitive U.S. sports betting market. While FanDuel and DraftKings currently dominate the market, PENN Entertainment’s Canadian operation has shown promise.

With the upcoming launch of ESPN Bet, PENN Entertainment plans to replicate the successful strategy they implemented with Score Media in Ontario. This approach involves utilizing content from theScore, a sports media outlet that PENN Entertainment acquired in a $2 billion deal last year. In October, theScore sports betting operations achieved company records for both gross and net gaming revenue, positioning PENN Entertainment as the second-largest player in the Ontario market.

An interesting aspect of theScore’s success is that 73% of their betting handle is generated through their media app. This integration between sports media and sports betting is seen as a “blueprint” PENN Entertainment, highlighting the importance of seamless user experience. The company aims to mirror this success with ESPN Bet, envisioning a similar frictionless integration where users can seamlessly transition from consuming sports media content to placing bets.

While the operational dynamics are different, as PENN Entertainment owns theScore and is only licensing the ESPN brand, the overall strategy remains consistent. The goal is to capture up to 20% of the U.S. market share for ESPN Bet, which is ten times the penetration achieved in their previous partnership with Barstool Sports.

The deep integration between a trusted sports media brand like ESPN and sports betting is viewed as a crucial element in building user trust. Jay Snowden, PENN Entertainment’s CEO, emphasizes the commitment to providing a seamless and trustworthy experience for sports enthusiasts who enjoy and wish to engage in betting.

