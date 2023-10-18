Netflix Earnings: How to Exploit Inflated Implied Volatility with an Iron Condor Strategy

Netflix (NFLX) is set to announce its earnings, and investors are eager to see how it will impact the tech sector. Earnings announcements often bring significant price movements, making it challenging to predict the direction of the stock. However, analyzing historical data can provide insights into potential price movements.

Looking at the past four earnings events, Netflix’s stock has typically moved within a 9% range. However, there have been outliers, like a 13.3% move in October 2022. This volatility can be attributed to surprises in subscriber numbers, which have a massive impact on the stock.

As traders anticipate the earnings announcement, demand for options increases, resulting in inflated prices due to supply and demand. This inflated premium, known as implied volatility (IV), can be used to calculate the expected stock movement after earnings. For example, options pricing platforms may indicate an expected move of plus or minus $30 for Netflix.

The day after earnings, the surprise factor is eliminated, causing the IV to decrease significantly. This results in a drop in options prices. This phenomenon, known as “IV Implosion,” often leads to losses for options buyers, even when the stock moves in their predicted direction.

To take advantage of this situation, traders can employ an options trading strategy called an Iron Condor. An Iron Condor involves selling out-of-the-money call spreads and put spreads simultaneously. By doing so, the risk and reward are defined upfront.

To implement an Iron Condor for Netflix earnings, traders need to determine the strikes for the call spread and put spread. For the put spread, selling a $325 put option and buying a $320 put option could be ideal. Similarly, for the call spread, selling a $385 call option and buying a $390 call option simultaneously would be suitable.

Traders typically execute these earnings trades 1 to 2 hours before the market closes on the day of the announcement to maximize the premium received. Although this trade has approximately an 80% probability of success, it comes with higher risk compared to the potential profit. Therefore, it’s crucial to have well-defined risk/reward targets.

If the post-earnings move is larger than the expected move, Netflix may experience a gap in the first hour of market open, allowing traders to exit the trade with a smaller loss rather than letting it reach its maximum loss. With a win rate of 80%, it is possible to close losing trades at a 60% – 70% loss and still come out as a winner in the long run.

This strategy offers the potential for substantial returns, with traders aiming to capture a 50% profit target while keeping defined risks. Although this article does not provide financial advice, it highlights an approach to exploit inflated implied volatility and historical price movements during earnings season.

Sources:

– [Add sources without URLs here]

Note: The content of this article should be viewed as informational and is not intended as financial, investment, tax, or legal advice.