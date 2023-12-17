Elderly Man Regains Freedom Thanks to Local News Intervention

A heartwarming story of resilience and triumph has emerged from High Point, North Carolina. Dwayne Little, despite his mobility challenges, refuses to let his disability confine him to the four walls of his house. Little relies on his black KIA Soul, which he affectionately calls his “freedom car”, to explore the world outside.

However, what initially began as a source of independence soon turned into a major inconvenience for Little. The check engine light started flashing, and the car suddenly began running rough. Before Little could take it in for repairs, the car abruptly shut down while he was driving, endangering his safety.

Hoping that his dealership warranty would cover the necessary repairs, Little promptly brought the car in for inspection. To his disappointment, he discovered that the warranty did not cover all the necessary repairs. Feeling frustrated and helpless, Little reached out to WFMY News 2 for assistance.

News 2 wasted no time and promptly contacted the dealership on Little’s behalf. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the service manager agreed to reevaluate the car and offer a solution. After flushing and cleaning the gas tank and addressing other issues, the car has been running smoothly ever since.

Little expressed his immense gratitude to the local news station, acknowledging that without their intervention, his car would still be sitting idle in his front yard due to the financial constraints of the repairs.

This heartening story highlights the power of community support and advocacy. We should all strive to extend a helping hand to those in need, as the smallest act of kindness can restore hope and independence to individuals facing adversity.