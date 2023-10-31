A Spooky Murder Mystery Takes Venice Storm

Kenneth Branagh’s latest film, A Haunting in Venice, has arrived just in time to send shivers down your spine this Halloween season. The movie, which was originally released in theaters in September, is now available to stream on Hulu for subscribers. If you’re not yet a Hulu member, you can sign up for a plan starting at $7.99 per month and enjoy a 30-day free trial, giving you plenty of time to watch this chilling murder mystery.

Set in post-World War II Venice, A Haunting in Venice follows the retired detective Hercule Poirot, played Branagh, as he finds himself entangled in a series of mysterious murders at a Halloween party. The star-studded cast also includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and many others, making it a must-watch for both mystery enthusiasts and fans of suspenseful cinema.

But the frights don’t end with A Haunting in Venice. Hulu offers a wide range of other thrilling content, including new films like Theater Camp, Infinity Pool, and The Worst Person in the World. There are also Emmy-winning and critically acclaimed series such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Pam & Tommy, and Only Murders in the Building. Plus, you’ll have access to classic shows like Futurama, My So-Called Life, and Firefly. With such a diverse selection, Hulu is the perfect streaming destination for those who crave suspense and excitement.

For those looking to purchase A Haunting in Venice, the film is also available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video for $19.99. Additionally, if you prefer physical copies, you can pre-order the DVD or Blu-ray version of the movie, set to be released on November 28.

Don’t miss out on the thrills and chills of A Haunting in Venice, now streaming on Hulu. Join the suspense and immerse yourself in this atmospheric murder mystery that will keep you guessing until the very end.

