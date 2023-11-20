The Evolution of Social Media: The Rise of the Creator

In today’s digital landscape, social media has transformed from a platform for personal interactions to a mass media experience. The increasing popularity of TikTok has paved the way for every social media company to recognize the desire for content that recreates the immersive TV experience. This shift has not only captured the attention of audiences worldwide but has also attracted advertisers who see the potential in reaching highly engaged and suggestible consumers.

As social media evolves into a more entertainment-focused medium, the emphasis is on high-quality content with professional production values. Tech company algorithms and audiences alike are gravitating towards creators who demonstrate their skills and expertise in producing engaging content. This trend is exemplified Meta’s products, where platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp are transitioning into private channels and transforming social apps into entertainment feeds.

Whether the content comes from established creators with advanced equipment or Hollywood studios testing the waters, the end result is indistinguishable to the consumer. Similar to flipping through cable channels, swiping from one TikTok, YouTube Short, or Instagram Reel to the next has become the new norm. The lines between social media and traditional entertainment are blurring, proving that the rise of a new kind of professional, the “creator,” is an undeniable force in the industry.

A creator, as described Ursus Magana, Chief Executive of 25/7, is anyone who produces content with the potential to go viral on the internet. These individuals work closely with talent management agencies like 25/7 to strategize their content, stay updated on platform algorithms, and secure brand partnerships. The growing demand for creators is evident, with artists like Anthony Jabro experiencing significant financial success and increased viewership on platforms like YouTube.

Video content has become the cornerstone of social media platforms. While YouTube and TikTok have always prioritized video, other platforms are now emphasizing it more than ever to keep users engaged. Emerging musicians, like Cade Clair, recognize the importance of consistently posting videos on platforms like TikTok to gain recognition and create anticipation for their music releases.

Moreover, social platforms are also embracing traditional television shows and movies. TikTok, for instance, hosts accounts that share clips from popular TV shows, such as “House,” attracting a new generation of viewers. Even major studios like Paramount are leveraging TikTok posting entire movies temporarily to promote upcoming reboots or releases.

The influence and reach of creators continue to grow, with platforms like TikTok surpassing Netflix in popularity among consumers younger than 35. This shift in attention has prompted brands to invest significant resources in influencer marketing, with an estimated $6 billion expected to be spent in 2023 alone.

As the digital landscape evolves, the rise of the creator highlights the power of high-quality content in capturing and retaining audience attention. With social media becoming the new entertainment hub, audiences can expect the boundaries between traditional media and user-generated content to become increasingly blurred.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a creator?

A: A creator is someone who produces content with the potential to go viral on the internet. They often work with talent management agencies to strategize their content and secure brand partnerships.

Q: Why is video content so important on social media?

A: Video content has become vital on social media platforms because it captures and retains audience attention. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok prioritize video, and other platforms are also emphasizing it more than ever to keep users engaged.

Q: How are traditional television shows and movies migrating to social media platforms?

A: Social media platforms, such as TikTok, now host accounts that share clips from popular TV shows and occasionally feature full-length movies temporarily. This migration allows a new generation of viewers to discover and engage with these traditional forms of entertainment.

Q: How popular are creators on social media platforms?

A: Creators have a significant influence on social media platforms, with some platforms like TikTok surpassing the popularity of traditional entertainment platforms like Netflix, particularly among consumers under the age of 35.

