New Article: The Resilient Entrepreneurship of Nadine’s Hair Braiding

In a strip-mall shop in Bowie, Md., Nadine Djuiko, a Cameroonian immigrant, has built a thriving business with her salon, Nadine’s Hair Braiding. Known for its efficiency, affordable prices, and skilled braiders, the salon has become a go-to destination for many African immigrants and their children in Prince George’s County.

Djuiko’s journey to success was not an easy one. After years of struggling to find her place in America, first as a student and then as a braider, she finally caught a break when a customer created a TikTok video raving about her shop’s services.

With a strong customer base and a community of braiders, many of whom are refugees or asylum seekers fleeing Cameroon’s ongoing war, Djuiko’s salon has become a safe haven and a source of income for her employees and their families. Each braid they create carries the weight of their livelihoods and the responsibility to support loved ones back home.

Despite the challenges, Djuiko remains dedicated to her business. She opens the salon at 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving, knowing that some of her braiders are unable to miss work, as they have to support their families and pay back loans. Her commitment to providing for her employees and giving them a chance to establish a life in America is unwavering.

Djuiko’s own journey in the hair industry started in Cameroon, where she would experiment with braiding on her father’s long hair. When she arrived in the U.S., she faced new challenges in learning to braid different hair textures and adapting to a new clientele. However, her skill and determination led her to work at numerous shops before taking the leap to open her own salon.

In a market saturated with hair salons, Djuiko found innovative ways to attract customers, such as placing signs in locations frequented Black women. The COVID-19 pandemic presented further obstacles, but Djuiko never stopped looking for creative solutions to keep her business thriving.

The story of Nadine’s Hair Braiding is a testament to the resilience and entrepreneurship of immigrants who find success against all odds. Djuiko’s dedication to her craft and her employees has created a sense of community within her salon, where African immigrants and their children can find comfort and a taste of home.

