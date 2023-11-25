The Streaming Showdown: Black Friday Deals Provide Relief for Cost-Conscious Consumers

As the long Thanksgiving weekend approaches, many eagerly anticipate the opportunity to spend quality time with family, snag the best shopping deals, and, of course, indulge in their favorite streaming services. Traditionally, Black Friday has reigned as the busiest shopping day of the year, but in the e-commerce era, the shopping frenzy extends beyond physical stores to the realm of online purchases on what is now known as “Cyber Monday.” While Amazon dominates the e-commerce landscape, several streaming platforms have emerged, offering attractive discounts and competing with the tech giant’s Prime Video service.

In a surprising twist for consumers hit recent price increases, numerous streaming providers have decided to call a truce with cost-conscious customers, at least for the next few days. Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+ may not be participating in the festivities, but fear not! Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Max, and others are stepping up to the plate.

Hulu/Starz Offer a Holiday Treat

For a limited time from November 21 to November 28, Hulu is slashing the price of its ad-supported plan to a mere $0.99 per month for an entire year. Typically priced at $7.99 per month, this deal could save subscribers over $80 annually. Additionally, Hulu is offering new and existing subscribers the opportunity to purchase the Starz add-on for just $0.99 per month for six months, instead of the usual $8.99 price. With access to hit shows like “Outlander” and “P-Valley,” viewers are in for a treat.

Peacock’s Premium Discount

Peacock is getting into the holiday spirit offering significant discounts on its ad-free Premium subscription tier. Until November 27, customers can opt for a monthly rate of $1.99 instead of the regular $5.99 or make an annual payment of $19.99. By using the codes BIGDEAL and YEARLONG on Peacock’s homepage, users can enjoy their favorite content without pesky ads.

Paramount+ and Max Join the Discount Battle

Paramount+ is entering the fray with a 70% discount on its Essential Plan or Paramount+ with Showtime Plan. By using the code BLACKFRIDAY, new subscribers can enjoy the Essential Plan for just $1.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Showtime Plan is available for $3.99 per month. This offer expires on December 3, so act fast to catch “Star Trek” and Taylor Sheridan’s captivating universe.

Max, another streaming contender, is offering a massive 70% discount on its ad-supported plan until December 7. New subscribers can enjoy the service for only $2.99 per month, compared to the regular $9.99 monthly fee. The discount lasts for six months, making it the perfect time to catch up on binge-worthy shows like “Succession.”

Prime Video: The Waiting Game Begins

While Amazon Prime Video has yet to announce any official Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, they are making the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game, the New York Jets vs. the Miami Dolphins, available for non-subscribers to stream. Rumors suggest that special deals will be revealed during the game’s broadcast, so keep an eye out for any exciting surprises.

This year’s Black Friday streaming deals offer a glimmer of hope to those seeking entertainment without breaking the bank. With enticing discounts from Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Max, and potential surprises from Prime Video, viewers can indulge in their favorite shows and movies without worrying about soaring subscription costs. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers!