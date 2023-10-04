A Guide to Achieving a Pinterest-Worthy Fall Wardrobe

If you’re seeking inspiration for your fall outfits, you’ve probably turned to Pinterest for ideas. However, the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. To help you achieve a look that belongs on a Pinterest board, here is a shopping guide to the top trending fall wardrobe items.

One popular search result on Pinterest for fall outfits is Rory Gilmore’s chunky cable knit sweater from the pilot episode of Gilmore Girls. This cozy and timeless sweater has made a comeback with the resurgence of the show’s popularity. Look for similar sweaters at L.L. Bean or J. Crew, both offering options in various colors and fabrics.

Burgundy accessories are another trend dominating Pinterest this season. From boots to bags, everything in this rich hue can instantly elevate your look. For versatile yet chic footwear, check out boots from Aerosoles or ASOS. Aerosoles’ low block heel boots can be dressed up or down, while ASOS offers trendy platform boots that can be paired with different outfits. To complete the look, consider an affordable burgundy leather hobo tote from Amazon.

A staple item for your fall wardrobe is a leather jacket. While there are many options available, consider thrifting or visiting consignment shops to find a pre-loved jacket with character and comfort. Local thrift stores like Ashby, Blue Bones Vintage, and Rumours Boutique are worth exploring. Alternatively, ASOS and Levi’s offer stylish leather jackets that can help you achieve the desired look.

Remember that while Pinterest is a great source of inspiration, it’s important to put your own spin on the outfits you see. Experimentation is key, whether it involves pairing Rory Gilmore’s sweater with a satin midi skirt or adding your own personal touches. Confidence is the ultimate accessory, so be sure to wear whatever makes you feel great.

