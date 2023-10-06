TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat: A Guide to Teenage Social Media

Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat can be confusing and overwhelming, especially for those who didn’t grow up with them. To shed some light on these popular apps, we turn to Nell West, an aspiring journalist and high school senior. Here’s what she has to say about each platform:

TikTok:

TikTok is a platform where users can post short-form videos, often silly and entertaining. It’s not used for spreading a lot of information or as a major communication platform. It is popular among the younger generation, particularly those aged 12 to 25. People use TikTok to share music, art, creative projects, or participate in goofy trends like choreographed dances to popular songs. However, there are concerns about adult predators, so it’s important to use privacy settings and be cautious.

Instagram:

Instagram is more picture-focused and curated. It is commonly used people of all ages, from celebrities to classmates. Users often post their best selfies or group photos. Instagram stories are used for less important updates, while permanent posts are reserved for more significant events or announcements. One downside of Instagram is that it can create social dynamics based on likes and followers. People can see who’s closer to whom, and it can become a competitive environment. It’s also common to unfollow or block people, especially if there’s a negative history with them.

Snapchat:

Snapchat is popular among teenagers, including Nell’s seventh-grade peers. It allows users to post disappearing stories that last for 24 hours. The setup is not as curated as Instagram or TikTok, as the focus is more on sharing what you’re doing in the present moment. Snapchat also includes a messaging feature where messages can be set to disappear after being viewed. Many teenagers use Snapchat as a way to communicate with close friends or share less important moments. However, the map function, which allows others to see your location, can be seen as invasive, so it’s important to adjust privacy settings accordingly.

Navigating these platforms is all about personal preference and understanding the potential risks. While they offer opportunities for creativity and connection, users should also be mindful of their safety. Remember, not everything you see on social media is true, and it’s essential to protect your privacy and well-being.

Source: Globe staff