More Americans Embrace TikTok as a News Source, Peaking at 43% Users

A recent report Pew Research reveals that TikTok is becoming an increasingly popular platform for Americans to consume news. The study, released on November 15, indicates that almost half (43%) of TikTok users now rely on the social media app for their news. This represents a significant increase from 33% in 2022.

While primarily known for its short-form video content, TikTok has witnessed a notable surge in its usage among U.S. adults seeking current affairs updates. In contrast to the stagnation or decline in web traffic observed on other social media platforms, the percentage of Americans turning to TikTok for news has multiplied over four times – rising from a mere 3% in 2020 to 14% in 2023.

Interestingly, TikTok users are now just as likely as Facebook users to utilize the platform for news consumption. However, they still trail behind former Twitter users, who continue to be more inclined to seek news on X.

The data also highlights a generational trend in the way news is accessed. Among adults, individuals aged 18 to 29 demonstrate the highest propensity to regularly obtain news coverage through TikTok. A significant 32% of Americans in this age bracket admit to frequently receiving news updates from the platform, surpassing previous years’ figures. Comparatively, 15% of those aged 30 to 49, 7% of individuals aged 50 to 64, and a mere 3% of those aged 65 and older rely on TikTok for news.

For a more comprehensive understanding of the survey’s findings, the complete report can be accessed here. Furthermore, the methodology employed for this survey can be reviewed here.