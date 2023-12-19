Utah’s Social Media Laws Challenged Tech Trade Group

A prominent trade group representing major tech companies, including TikTok, has filed a lawsuit against the state of Utah over its new laws that require parental consent for children to use social media apps. The two laws, signed Governor Spencer Cox in March, not only prohibit minors from using social media between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. without parental authorization but also mandate age verification for opening and maintaining social media accounts in the state. These restrictions are scheduled to go into effect on March 1, 2024.

The NetChoice trade group is challenging the constitutionality of Utah’s regulations, claiming that they unreasonably limit access to public content and jeopardize the security of user data. According to the trade group, these laws inhibit the free flow of information and impede children’s ability to connect with friends and access educational resources online.

While concerns about minors’ safety and exposure to inappropriate content on social media are valid, opponents argue that these laws overly restrict personal freedoms. They contend that parents should take responsibility for monitoring their children’s internet usage, rather than relying on legislation to impose blanket restrictions on all minors.

Furthermore, critics of Utah’s laws argue that the age verification requirement poses significant privacy concerns. Requiring sensitive personal information for account creation and maintenance may lead to increased risks of data breaches and identity theft.

The outcome of this legal battle will likely have far-reaching consequences, as other states may consider enacting similar legislation in an attempt to regulate children’s access to social media. Balancing the need for child protection with privacy rights and individual freedom remains a challenge for legislators and tech companies alike.