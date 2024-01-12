Ohio Faces Legal Battle Over Parental Consent Law for Social Media Apps

Summary: A group representing major tech companies, including TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta, has filed a lawsuit against Ohio over a pending law that requires children to obtain parental consent to use social media apps. The law, set to take effect in January, aims to protect children’s mental health addressing the addictive nature of social media. The trade group argues that the law violates free speech rights and is overly broad and vague. Similar restrictions in California and Arkansas have been challenged and overturned the same group.

Ohio is now facing legal repercussions for its recent law that mandates parental consent for children under 16 to use social media and gaming apps. The law, which received support from Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, aims to combat the harmful effects of social media on children’s mental health. However, a trade group consisting of major tech companies has filed a lawsuit against Ohio, claiming that the law infringes on free speech rights, is overly broad, and lacks clarity.

The NetChoice trade group, representing tech giants like TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta, is seeking to block the law from being enforced. The group has successfully challenged similar restrictions in California and Arkansas, and their lawsuit against Ohio’s attorney general is now filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Their argument emphasizes that Ohio’s law hampers free speech and does not offer clear guidelines for social media companies to comply with.

The controversial law also requires social media companies to provide parents with privacy guidelines, enabling them to understand the content that will be monitored or filtered on their child’s profile. Proponents of the law, such as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, believe that these measures are necessary to protect children from the addictive and potentially harmful effects of social media. Husted has criticized the trade group’s lawsuit, claiming that they are trying topass parental authority and expose children to harmful content.

As the legal battle unfolds, the implications of this case will have far-reaching consequences for the regulation of social media and the rights of parents and children in the digital age.